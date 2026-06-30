Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) Shares Down 1.2% - What's Next?

Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $112.93 and last traded at $113.26. 22,300,910 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 26,008,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.60.

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Walmart News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Tigress Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $137.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Erste Group Bank downgraded Walmart from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $141.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $138.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Walmart Stock Down 1.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $901.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company's 50-day moving average is $123.54 and its 200 day moving average is $122.22.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Walmart's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $1,638,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 674,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $84,162,384.08. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 11,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $1,308,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 120,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,300,550.91. The trade was a 8.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 100,730 shares of company stock worth $12,444,624 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $29,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company's stock.

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Further Reading

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