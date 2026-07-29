Walt Disney (DIS) Expected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.88 per share and revenue of $25.3983 billion for the quarter. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Walt Disney to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $98.90 on Wednesday. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $92.18 and a 1 year high of $120.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $171.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $129.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walt Disney

Key Headlines Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sfam LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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