Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Sees Large Volume Increase - Should You Buy?

Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 75,566 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 176% from the previous session's volume of 27,368 shares.The stock last traded at $7.01 and had previously closed at $6.91.

Get Wartsila alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on WRTBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating on shares of Wartsila in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wartsila from a "strong sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Wartsila in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Wartsila from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Wartsila in a report on Tuesday. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wartsila presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Wartsila

Wartsila Stock Up 1.4%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Wartsila had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 9.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wartsila will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wartsila

Wärtsilä OTCMKTS: WRTBY is a Finnish technology company specializing in sustainable solutions for the marine and energy sectors. Founded in 1834 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Wärtsilä designs, manufactures and services equipment ranging from marine engines and propulsion systems to complete power plants. The company's Energy Business provides flexible gas, multi-fuel and hybrid power plants, as well as long-term operation and maintenance services. In its Marine Business, Wärtsilä delivers integrated systems for ship design, digital operations and lifecycle support.

With a presence in over 80 countries, Wärtsilä serves shipowners, shipyards, power producers and utilities around the world.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Wartsila, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wartsila wasn't on the list.

While Wartsila currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here