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Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Waste Connections logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Shares of Waste Connections crossed below its 50-day moving average, falling as low as C$212.17 and last trading at C$213.71 on volume of 385,135 shares (50‑day MA C$224.90).
  • Wall Street sentiment is largely bullish: nine analysts rate WCN a Strong Buy and one rates it Hold, with recent upgrades from BNP Paribas Exane and Wolfe Research.
  • The company shows a high valuation and leverage — market cap C$54.46B, P/E 51.25 and PEG 2.22, with debt‑to‑equity 110.74 and a current ratio of 0.62 — while recent quarterly EPS was C$1.71 on C$3.30B revenue.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Waste Connections.

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN - Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$224.90 and traded as low as C$212.17. Waste Connections shares last traded at C$213.71, with a volume of 385,135 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on WCN. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Waste Connections to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Waste Connections to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Trading Down 1.0%

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$224.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$233.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.48.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported C$1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.30 billion during the quarter. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 11.37%. Analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 9.9808652 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waste Connections

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections is the third- largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste and recycling services in the North America, operating 91 active landfills (12 are E&P waste landfills), 132 transfer stations, and 68 recycling operations. The firm serves residential, commercial, industrial, and energy end markets. Waste Connections entered the Canadian market with its 2016 merger with Progressive Waste. In 2020, 13% of consolidated revenue was generated from the firm's Canadian segment.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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