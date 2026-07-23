Go Pro
→ CODE RED: AI Meltdown Imminent? (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)tc pixel

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Waterstone Financial logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Waterstone Financial reported quarterly EPS of $0.49, missing analyst estimates by $0.17, while revenue came in at $40.25 million versus expectations of $65.80 million.
  • The company said it will pay a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share on August 3, which annualizes to $0.68 and implies a 3.5% yield.
  • Shares traded lower after the earnings release, and the article also noted a recent insider sale by CFO Mark Raymond Gerke, who sold 10,000 shares.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Waterstone Financial.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.17), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $40.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.80 million. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 8.48%.

Waterstone Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WSBF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.45. The stock had a trading volume of 70,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.41. Waterstone Financial has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $21.03. The firm has a market cap of $351.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Waterstone Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Waterstone Financial's payout ratio is 40.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waterstone Financial news, CFO Mark Raymond Gerke sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $183,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 30,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,823.56. The trade was a 24.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waterstone Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Waterstone Financial by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,595 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 6,512 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 83,591 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,843 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,749 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,848 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.71% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WSBF. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Waterstone Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Waterstone Financial in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Research Report on WSBF

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waterstone Financial, Inc is a bank holding company based in Glendale, Wisconsin, that provides a broad range of financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. Its primary operations are conducted through its wholly owned subsidiary, Waterstone Bank, which offers deposit products, loan facilities and treasury management services. The company focuses on delivering relationship-based banking solutions tailored to the needs of small and medium-sized enterprises as well as retail customers.

In addition to traditional commercial and consumer banking, Waterstone Financial supports its clients with specialized financing, including real estate, equipment and asset-based lending.

Read More

Earnings History for Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Waterstone Financial Right Now?

Before you consider Waterstone Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Waterstone Financial wasn't on the list.

While Waterstone Financial currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
CODE RED: AI Meltdown Imminent?
CODE RED: AI Meltdown Imminent?
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
From Decentralized Masters (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
By Chris Markoch | July 18, 2026

Recent Videos

Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines