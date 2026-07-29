Go Pro
→ SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years (From TradeSmith) (Ad)tc pixel

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Watsco logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Watsco shares fell 15% to a new 52-week low after the company reported quarterly EPS of $4.00, below the $4.41 analyst consensus, while revenue of $2.10 billion also missed estimates.
  • Revenue still increased 2.1% year over year, but earnings declined from $4.52 per share in the prior-year quarter. The company declared a $3.30 quarterly dividend, representing a 4.2% yield, though its payout ratio is elevated at 109.54%.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious, with a consensus “Hold” rating and an average price target of $404.88; institutional investors own approximately 89.71% of Watsco’s shares.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $312.42 and last traded at $324.6940, with a volume of 143433 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $367.51.

The construction company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.41). Watsco had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.85%.The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Watsco's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on WSO. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Watsco from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $404.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Watsco

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watsco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSO. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bayban acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company's stock.

Watsco Trading Down 15.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $383.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.67.

About Watsco

(Get Free Report)

Watsco, Inc is the largest distributor of heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC/R) equipment, parts and supplies in the United States. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, the company operates a network of more than 600 branches across the continental U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. Watsco serves residential and commercial contractors by providing essential components for climate control systems, including air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, coils, refrigerants, controls and electrical and piping supplies.

Founded in 1947, Watsco has grown from a single regional distributor into an industry leader through a combination of organic expansion, acquisitions and strategic partnerships with original equipment manufacturers such as Carrier, Trane, Goodman and Lennox.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Watsco Right Now?

Before you consider Watsco, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Watsco wasn't on the list.

While Watsco currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Pass by August 7… or wait until 2027?
Pass by August 7… or wait until 2027?
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026

Recent Videos

This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines