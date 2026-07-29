Watts Water Technologies (WTS) Expected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $3.34 per share and revenue of $726.0240 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.32. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 14.32%.The firm had revenue of $677.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Watts Water Technologies to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE WTS opened at $345.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $337.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $251.17 and a 1 year high of $394.54.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Watts Water Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 398 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.63, for a total value of $123,232.74. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,668.82. This trade represents a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,257 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $679,357.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,963 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,697,863. This trade represents a 20.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watts Water Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Watts Water Technologies from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $379.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $317.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $358.00 price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $345.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Watts Water Technologies

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of flow control products and solutions designed to ensure the safe, efficient delivery and use of water. Founded in 1874 and headquartered in North Andover, Massachusetts, the company has built a reputation for engineering innovation in residential, commercial and industrial plumbing, heating, cooling and water treatment systems. Watts operates through a comprehensive portfolio of brands and product lines that address application-specific requirements in water safety, pressure regulation, flow control and filtration.

The company's product offerings span backflow preventers, pressure reducing valves, relief valves and steam traps, as well as hydronic balancing and temperature control devices for heating systems.

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