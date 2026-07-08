Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $93.25, but opened at $88.57. Wayfair shares last traded at $85.9610, with a volume of 624,570 shares trading hands.

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Wayfair News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Wayfair this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research maintained a Strong-Buy view on Wayfair while slightly raising near- and long-term earnings expectations , which suggests analysts remain optimistic about the company’s growth and profitability outlook. Article Title

Zacks Research maintained a view on Wayfair while slightly , which suggests analysts remain optimistic about the company’s growth and profitability outlook. Positive Sentiment: Another Zacks note highlighted Wayfair as a stock to watch after a rating upgrade to Strong Buy , reinforcing the recent bullish analyst momentum around the name. Article Title

Another Zacks note highlighted Wayfair as a stock to watch after a , reinforcing the recent bullish analyst momentum around the name. Positive Sentiment: Wayfair is also getting consumer-facing visibility from articles promoting its outdoor furniture, coffee tables, and other home-decor products, which may support sentiment around demand and brand awareness. Article Title

Wayfair is also getting consumer-facing visibility from articles promoting its outdoor furniture, coffee tables, and other home-decor products, which may support sentiment around demand and brand awareness. Positive Sentiment: News that Wayfair plans to open a large-format store near Princeton suggests continued investment in its retail footprint, which could help broaden customer reach over time. Article Title

News that Wayfair plans to suggests continued investment in its retail footprint, which could help broaden customer reach over time. Neutral Sentiment: Insider Jon Blotner sold 5,925 shares, but the filing says it was done under a pre-arranged trading plan and tied to tax withholding on equity awards, so it is less likely to be viewed as a direct negative signal. Article Title

Insider Jon Blotner sold 5,925 shares, but the filing says it was done under a pre-arranged trading plan and tied to tax withholding on equity awards, so it is less likely to be viewed as a direct negative signal. Negative Sentiment: Seeking Alpha published a skeptical take on Wayfair’s earnings quality, arguing that reported profits rely on adjustments while losses remain real , which may weigh on investor confidence. Article Title

Seeking Alpha published a skeptical take on Wayfair’s earnings quality, arguing that , which may weigh on investor confidence. Negative Sentiment: Health Canada issued a recall notice for a banned baby walker sold on Wayfair, creating a small but potentially unfavorable headline around product safety and marketplace oversight. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on W shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $79.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised Wayfair from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.68.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Wayfair

Wayfair Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.21, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.22.

Wayfair (NYSE:W - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 2.41%.The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

In other news, Director Steven Conine sold 7,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $560,768.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 429,073 shares in the company, valued at $33,703,684.15. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 5,925 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total transaction of $570,518.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 117,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,299,053.76. This trade represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 245,925 shares of company stock valued at $19,183,749. 18.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Wayfair by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,457,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,351,237,000 after purchasing an additional 82,584 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wayfair by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,634,757 shares of the company's stock valued at $967,426,000 after purchasing an additional 72,707 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,407,325 shares of the company's stock valued at $542,950,000 after purchasing an additional 180,558 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 8.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,866,708 shares of the company's stock valued at $290,813,000 after buying an additional 296,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,825,654 shares of the company's stock valued at $283,724,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc NYSE: W is an e-commerce company focused on home furnishings and décor. Through its platform, Wayfair offers a broad assortment of furniture, lighting, home textiles, kitchenware and decorative accessories. The company's portfolio includes flagship sites such as Wayfair.com, as well as specialty retail brands like Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane and Perigold, each catering to distinct design styles and price points.

Founded in 2002 by Niraj Shah and Steve Conine under the name CSN Stores, the business rebranded as Wayfair in 2011 and went public in 2014.

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