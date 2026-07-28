Wayfair (W) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Wayfair (NYSE:W - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share and revenue of $3.4586 billion for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Wayfair (NYSE:W - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 2.41%.The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Wayfair's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Wayfair to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Wayfair Trading Up 12.2%

Shares of NYSE W opened at $94.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of -40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.96. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $55.60 and a 12-month high of $119.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.96 and a 200 day moving average of $82.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 target price on Wayfair in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Wayfair from $125.00 to $83.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Wayfair from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $100.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wayfair

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

In other Wayfair news, insider Jon Blotner sold 5,925 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total value of $570,518.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 117,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,299,053.76. This trade represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 18.44% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 393.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Wayfair by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 634 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc NYSE: W is an e-commerce company focused on home furnishings and décor. Through its platform, Wayfair offers a broad assortment of furniture, lighting, home textiles, kitchenware and decorative accessories. The company's portfolio includes flagship sites such as Wayfair.com, as well as specialty retail brands like Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane and Perigold, each catering to distinct design styles and price points.

Founded in 2002 by Niraj Shah and Steve Conine under the name CSN Stores, the business rebranded as Wayfair in 2011 and went public in 2014.

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