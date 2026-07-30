Wayne Kauffman III Sells 4,700 Shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Stock

Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM - Get Free Report) SVP Wayne Kauffman III sold 4,700 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $203,087.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 27,421 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,184,861.41. The trade was a 14.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

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Gentherm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.32. 879,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,293. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.00. Gentherm Inc has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $48.35.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $404.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.90 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 1.68%.Gentherm's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gentherm Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Gentherm declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 36.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gentherm from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Gentherm from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Gentherm from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Gentherm from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentherm currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $45.80.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 5.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 108,613 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 93.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,617 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 75,170 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Gentherm by 389.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,403 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 67,150 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Gentherm by 1.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,251 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Gentherm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $526,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated NASDAQ: THRM is a global developer and supplier of advanced thermal management technologies for automotive, specialty vehicle, medical, consumer and industrial markets. The company's core focus lies in delivering integrated heating and cooling systems designed to enhance energy efficiency, comfort and safety across a wide range of applications. Gentherm's product portfolio includes seat thermal systems, heated and ventilated seating surfaces, steering wheel heaters, battery thermal management solutions, and climate systems for electric vehicles.

In the automotive sector, Gentherm partners with leading original equipment manufacturers to engineer and manufacture high-performance thermal solutions that meet stringent industry demands for reduced weight, lower energy consumption and improved passenger comfort.

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