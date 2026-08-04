WBI (NYSE:WBI) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of WBI (NYSE:WBI - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WBI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on WBI from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised WBI from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of WBI from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of WBI from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of WBI from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

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WBI Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of WBI opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. WBI has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $36.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 135.19. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $32.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

WBI (NYSE:WBI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $200.98 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WBI will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

WBI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. WBI's dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Insider Activity at WBI

In other news, Director David N. Capobianco sold 5,894,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $177,139,521.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,980,921 shares of the company's stock, valued at $59,526,676.05. This represents a 74.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Energy Corp/De Devon sold 1,755,174 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $52,742,978.70. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,439,652 shares of company stock worth $584,161,543. Company insiders own 50.61% of the company's stock.

About WBI

WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC is an integrated, pure-play water infrastructure company. WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC is based in HOUSTON.

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