WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.050-6.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $675.0 million-$690.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $660.3 million.

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WD-40 Price Performance

NASDAQ:WDFC traded down $7.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $239.42. The company had a trading volume of 281,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,576. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $175.38 and a 52-week high of $253.24. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $218.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.65.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. WD-40 had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 12.57%.The firm had revenue of $195.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.79 million. WD-40 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. WD-40's dividend payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on WDFC shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of WD-40 to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of WD-40 from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of WD-40 from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WD-40 has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $270.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WD-40

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in WD-40 by 1,462.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WD-40 by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in WD-40 by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 195.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company's stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company, headquartered in San Diego, California, is best known for its flagship WD-40® Multi-Use Product, a water-displacing spray used for lubrication, rust prevention and cleaning. Since its introduction in 1953 by the Rocket Chemical Company, the WD-40 brand has become a household and industrial staple. Over time, the company has broadened its portfolio to include complementary maintenance and cleaning brands such as 3-IN-ONE® oils, Lava® hand cleaners, Solvol® solvents, Spot Shot® stain removers and X-14® cleaning products.

WD-40 Company distributes its products in more than 176 countries through retail, industrial and automotive channels.

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