Go Pro
→ Pass by August 7… or wait until 2027? (From Crypto 101 Media) (Ad)tc pixel

Wealthfront (NASDAQ:WLTH) Price Target Lowered to $11.50 at Wells Fargo & Company

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Wealthfront logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Wells Fargo lowered Wealthfront’s price target to $11.50 from $12.00 while maintaining an “overweight” rating, implying roughly 19% upside from the prior close.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: Wealthfront has a consensus “Hold” rating and an average price target of $12.42, based on four Buy, four Hold and one Sell rating.
  • Shares opened at $9.66 after the company reported quarterly EPS of $0.07, below the $0.09 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 7.1% year over year to $90.48 million. Insiders have sold 136,565 shares worth about $1.19 million over the past 90 days.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Wealthfront.

Wealthfront (NASDAQ:WLTH - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WLTH. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Wealthfront in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Wealthfront from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wealthfront from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Wealthfront from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Wealthfront from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wealthfront has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WLTH

Wealthfront Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of WLTH opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.49. Wealthfront has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.38.

Wealthfront (NASDAQ:WLTH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $90.48 million during the quarter. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Wealthfront will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Kal Iyer sold 45,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $408,286.24. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 254,269 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,268,079.48. This represents a 15.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Lauren Lin sold 4,840 shares of Wealthfront stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $40,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 158,092 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,335,877.40. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 136,565 shares of company stock worth $1,193,520 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.36% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wealthfront

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Wealthfront in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,310,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Wealthfront in the fourth quarter worth about $453,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Wealthfront in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,243,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wealthfront during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Wealthfront in the fourth quarter worth about $4,396,000.

Wealthfront Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wealthfront NASDAQ: WLTH is a technology-driven wealth management firm that provides automated investment services to individual investors. Operating as a robo-advisor, the company uses algorithms and software to construct and manage diversified portfolios largely composed of low-cost exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Its platform is geared toward long-term, goal-based investing with an emphasis on passive strategies, automated rebalancing and straightforward user experience delivered through web and mobile applications.

The company’s product suite includes automated portfolio management, tax-loss harvesting and goal-planning tools that help clients set and track financial objectives.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Wealthfront (NASDAQ:WLTH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Wealthfront Right Now?

Before you consider Wealthfront, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wealthfront wasn't on the list.

While Wealthfront currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
tc pixel
Only one company survived this screen
Only one company survived this screen
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 3, 2026
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
tc pixel
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
By MarketBeat | August 1, 2026
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines