Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD) to Issue Dividend of $0.28

Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD - Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Thursday, June 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th.

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Weatherford International Stock Performance

NASDAQ WFRD opened at $99.63 on Wednesday. Weatherford International has a 52-week low of $40.12 and a 52-week high of $110.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.83.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.47. Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Weatherford International will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International NASDAQ: WFRD is a global oilfield services company specializing in the development, design and manufacturing of equipment and technologies for oil and natural gas drilling, evaluation, completion and production. The company’s core offerings include well construction services such as directional drilling and wellbore positioning, well completion solutions that encompass sand control and zonal isolation technologies, and production enhancement services involving artificial lift systems and well intervention tools.

In addition to its comprehensive service lines, Weatherford provides a range of drilling optimization and reservoir evaluation products.

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