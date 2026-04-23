Weave Communications (WEAV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $64.57 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03. Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 33.06% and a negative net margin of 11.74%.The firm had revenue of $63.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.19 million. On average, analysts expect Weave Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Weave Communications alerts: Sign Up

Weave Communications Stock Down 0.1%

WEAV stock opened at $5.42 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.71. Weave Communications has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Insider Transactions at Weave Communications

In other Weave Communications news, CRO Joseph David Mcneil sold 25,000 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive owned 505,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,796,637.13. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Weave Communications by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,098,592 shares of the company's stock worth $40,739,000 after acquiring an additional 855,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,465,810 shares of the company's stock worth $36,512,000 after acquiring an additional 179,693 shares during the period. Gumshoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $22,705,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Weave Communications by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,172,391 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,488,000 after purchasing an additional 459,547 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Weave Communications by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,694,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,860,000 after purchasing an additional 407,500 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WEAV shares. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Weave Communications from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Weave Communications from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Weave Communications from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weave Communications has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WEAV

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications is a technology company that provides integrated communications and customer management solutions tailored for small- to medium-sized local businesses. Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, the company developed a cloud-based platform that unifies voice calling, business texting, appointment reminders and payment processing within a single interface.

The platform's core offerings include a unified business phone system, two-way texting, automated appointment and recall reminders, secure payment acceptance and a basic customer relationship management module.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Weave Communications, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Weave Communications wasn't on the list.

While Weave Communications currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here