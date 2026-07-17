Webull (NASDAQ:BULL) Stock Price Down 5.9% - Here's What Happened

Webull Corporation (NASDAQ:BULL - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.94 and last traded at $7.0740. Approximately 3,144,421 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 12,086,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BULL. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Webull from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Webull from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Webull from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BULL

Webull Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.55. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Webull

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Webull during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Webull during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Webull in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Webull in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Webull in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company's stock.

About Webull

Webull Financial LLC is a commission-free online brokerage platform that provides individual investors with access to U.S. equities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, and cryptocurrencies. Through its mobile and desktop applications, the company offers real-time market data, advanced charting tools, customizable watchlists, and streamlined order execution. Webull’s platform is designed to support both self-directed traders and investors seeking an intuitive interface coupled with professional-grade analytics.

In addition to its core trading services, Webull delivers educational resources and research tools to help users make informed decisions.

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