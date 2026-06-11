WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.1250.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $124.00 to $119.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho set a $124.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 4,665 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.96, for a total transaction of $517,628.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,112.16. The trade was a 38.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,698 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 26,839 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,286 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 477.4% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 333,552 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $34,756,000 after acquiring an additional 275,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,364 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $114.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business's 50 day moving average price is $113.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.66. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $102.49 and a fifty-two week high of $119.62. The company has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.47.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm's revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. WEC Energy Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.05%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC's operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

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