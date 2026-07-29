WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11, FiscalAI reports. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 16.25%.The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. WEC Energy Group updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.510-5.610 EPS.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts: Sign Up

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.37. The company's stock had a trading volume of 649,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,145. The stock's 50-day moving average is $113.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $102.95 and a one year high of $119.91.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.9525 dividend. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 76.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $123.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WEC Energy Group

Key Stories Impacting WEC Energy Group

Here are the key news stories impacting WEC Energy Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter EPS beat expectations. WEC reported earnings of $0.91 per share, up from $0.76 a year earlier and above the $0.80 analyst consensus. Net income increased to $299.2 million from $245.4 million, indicating improved profitability. WEC Energy Group Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates

WEC reported earnings of $0.91 per share, up from $0.76 a year earlier and above the $0.80 analyst consensus. Net income increased to $299.2 million from $245.4 million, indicating improved profitability. Positive Sentiment: First-half results strengthened. For the first six months of 2026, WEC posted $3.36 in EPS, compared with $3.02 in the prior-year period. Quarterly revenue also grew 2.6% year over year to $2.06 billion. WEC Energy Group Reports Second-Quarter Results

For the first six months of 2026, WEC posted $3.36 in EPS, compared with $3.02 in the prior-year period. Quarterly revenue also grew 2.6% year over year to $2.06 billion. Positive Sentiment: Regulatory and data-center demand could support growth. An investment analysis argues that Wisconsin’s VLC tariff may speed data-center approvals and support high-return, long-term contracts, improving WEC’s load-growth and earnings prospects relative to Dominion. Swapping Dominion for WEC Energy Group

An investment analysis argues that Wisconsin’s VLC tariff may speed data-center approvals and support high-return, long-term contracts, improving WEC’s load-growth and earnings prospects relative to Dominion. Neutral Sentiment: Full-year guidance remains broadly in line with expectations. WEC reaffirmed or updated 2026 EPS guidance to $5.51-$5.61, with the $5.56 midpoint slightly below the $5.59 consensus estimate. This suggests limited near-term estimate upside despite the quarterly beat. WEC Energy Group Earnings and Guidance

WEC reaffirmed or updated 2026 EPS guidance to $5.51-$5.61, with the $5.56 midpoint slightly below the $5.59 consensus estimate. This suggests limited near-term estimate upside despite the quarterly beat. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed analysts’ forecast. Second-quarter revenue of $2.06 billion fell short of the $2.11 billion consensus, tempering the impact of the EPS beat and highlighting potential limits to near-term top-line growth. WEC Energy Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In related news, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 4,665 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.96, for a total transaction of $517,628.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $815,112.16. This represents a 38.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,762 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,347 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 770 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company's stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC's operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider WEC Energy Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and WEC Energy Group wasn't on the list.

While WEC Energy Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here