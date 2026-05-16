WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

WEC has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho set a $124.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $122.44.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEC

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $109.07 on Friday. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $102.49 and a 12-month high of $119.62. The stock has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.01 and a 200 day moving average of $111.73.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.15. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. WEC Energy Group's revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.60, for a total value of $166,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,541 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,353,998.60. This represents a 6.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total transaction of $582,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 276,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,237,730. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of WEC Energy Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 972.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company's stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC's operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

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