Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE) Stock

Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective points to a potential upside of 16.70% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HNGE. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hinge Health from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hinge Health from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hinge Health from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Hinge Health in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hinge Health from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hinge Health has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.33.

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Hinge Health Stock Performance

NYSE:HNGE traded up $8.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,849,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,248. Hinge Health has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $91.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $212.82 million for the quarter. Hinge Health had a negative return on equity of 310.62% and a negative net margin of 78.95%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hinge Health will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hinge Health

In other news, Chairman Gabriel M.I. Mecklenburg sold 83,334 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $5,018,373.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 83,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,018,373.48. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,466,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $121,484,027.61. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,766,556 shares of company stock valued at $290,713,052 in the last three months. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hinge Health during the 2nd quarter worth $3,468,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hinge Health in the second quarter valued at $6,867,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hinge Health by 35.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Estuary Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hinge Health in the first quarter valued at $15,201,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hinge Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 63,705 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

Key Stories Impacting Hinge Health

Here are the key news stories impacting Hinge Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong second-quarter performance: Hinge Health reported $212.8 million in revenue, up 53% year over year, and earnings of $0.59 per share. That exceeded the $0.28 consensus estimate cited by MarketBeat, although Zacks characterized the result as in line with its own consensus. The company also said free cash flow more than tripled from the prior year. Hinge Health reports record second-quarter 2026 financial results

Hinge Health reported $212.8 million in revenue, up 53% year over year, and earnings of $0.59 per share. That exceeded the $0.28 consensus estimate cited by MarketBeat, although Zacks characterized the result as in line with its own consensus. The company also said free cash flow more than tripled from the prior year. Positive Sentiment: Above-consensus third-quarter outlook: Management forecast third-quarter revenue of $223 million to $225 million, well above the roughly $211 million analyst consensus. The guidance reinforces expectations for continued strong growth. Hinge Health earnings conference call

Management forecast third-quarter revenue of $223 million to $225 million, well above the roughly $211 million analyst consensus. The guidance reinforces expectations for continued strong growth. Positive Sentiment: Analyst target raised: Needham increased its price target from $76 to $97 and assigned a “Buy” rating, implying substantial upside from recent trading levels. Benzinga analyst update

Needham increased its price target from $76 to $97 and assigned a “Buy” rating, implying substantial upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Expansion into gastrointestinal care: Hinge Health agreed to acquire Cylinder Health for $105 million in cash. The deal is intended to add a virtual-first GI Care Program to its existing musculoskeletal and migraine offerings, expanding its addressable market. Hinge Health to acquire Cylinder Health

Hinge Health agreed to acquire Cylinder Health for $105 million in cash. The deal is intended to add a virtual-first GI Care Program to its existing musculoskeletal and migraine offerings, expanding its addressable market. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Daniel Perez’s earnings interview and the Q2 earnings call provide additional detail on the company’s operating performance, strategy and outlook. Daniel Perez Hinge Health CEO interview

CEO Daniel Perez’s earnings interview and the Q2 earnings call provide additional detail on the company’s operating performance, strategy and outlook. Negative Sentiment: Profitability remains a risk: Despite the quarterly EPS beat, Hinge Health continues to report a negative net margin and negative return on equity. The $105 million all-cash acquisition also creates execution and integration risks.

About Hinge Health

Hinge Health NYSE: HNGE is a digital musculoskeletal (MSK) clinic that provides end-to-end solutions for the prevention and management of musculoskeletal conditions. The company's platform combines wearable motion sensors, personalized exercise therapy guided by licensed physical therapists, and behavioral health coaching to deliver tailored treatment plans. By integrating technology with evidence-based clinical protocols, Hinge Health aims to reduce pain, improve mobility and decrease reliance on more invasive interventions such as surgery or opioid prescriptions.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Francisco, Hinge Health partners with employers, health plans and other payers to offer its self-directed, app-based programs.

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