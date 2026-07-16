Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Stock

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.90% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $267.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $261.64.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.2%

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $254.70. The stock had a trading volume of 317,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,541. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $176.88 and a 12 month high of $256.26. The company has a market capitalization of $102.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.39. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 20.89%.The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 18.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 45,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $9,925,650.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,370,906.93. This trade represents a 80.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephanie Novosel sold 1,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.73, for a total transaction of $411,714.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,664.11. This trade represents a 36.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 48,300 shares of company stock worth $10,694,574 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,967,080,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 234.9% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,956,766 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,598,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581,102 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 961.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,630,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $549,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,552 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,836,936 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $800,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,431 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,485,320 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $700,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company's stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting The PNC Financial Services Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: PNC beat second-quarter expectations with EPS of $4.85 and revenue of $6.66 billion, helped by record revenue, stronger net interest income, and higher fee income from capital markets activity.

PNC beat second-quarter expectations with EPS of $4.85 and revenue of $6.66 billion, helped by record revenue, stronger net interest income, and higher fee income from capital markets activity. Positive Sentiment: The company also raised its quarterly dividend 18% to $2.00 per share, signaling confidence in earnings and capital strength.

The company also raised its quarterly dividend 18% to $2.00 per share, signaling confidence in earnings and capital strength. Positive Sentiment: Management guided to 2026 revenue of about $26.1 billion, above consensus, and forecast loan growth of roughly 12.5%, net interest income growth of 15%-15.5%, and a year-end net interest margin above 3%.

Management guided to 2026 revenue of about $26.1 billion, above consensus, and forecast loan growth of roughly 12.5%, net interest income growth of 15%-15.5%, and a year-end net interest margin above 3%. Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird increased its price target on PNC to $280 from $250 and reiterated an outperform rating, suggesting further upside from current levels.

Robert W. Baird increased its price target on PNC to $280 from $250 and reiterated an outperform rating, suggesting further upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: PNC said expenses will rise alongside revenue, reflecting integration costs and heavier business activity, which may temper margin expansion. PNC is latest bank to say costs will rise alongside revenue

PNC said expenses will rise alongside revenue, reflecting integration costs and heavier business activity, which may temper margin expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Some investors may be watching the stock’s post-earnings pullback after the report, even as the fundamental results were strong.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC's core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

Further Reading

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