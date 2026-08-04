Wells Fargo & Company Increases Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target to $120.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the aerospace company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target suggests a potential upside of 16.68% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hexcel from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $103.27.

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Hexcel Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $102.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $59.79 and a 52-week high of $111.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $529.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.08 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm's revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Hexcel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.400 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hexcel will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hexcel

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Hexcel by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,104,121 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $377,196,000 after purchasing an additional 790,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hexcel by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,690,924 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $264,990,000 after acquiring an additional 191,649 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,506,068 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $185,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,289,145 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $169,168,000 after purchasing an additional 428,541 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Hexcel by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283,626 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $129,002,000 after buying an additional 126,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company's stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation is a global leader in advanced composite materials for aerospace and industrial applications. The company specializes in the development and manufacture of lightweight, high-performance products that enhance fuel efficiency, durability and structural strength. Its offerings are critical to the aerospace sector, where demand for lighter, more efficient aircraft drives continuous innovation in materials.

Hexcel's product portfolio encompasses carbon fiber reinforcements, pre-impregnated composites (prepregs), honeycomb core, engineered adhesives and structural film adhesives.

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