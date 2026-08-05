Wells Fargo & Company Increases Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target to $400.00

Waters (NYSE:WAT - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the medical instruments supplier's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.28% from the stock's previous close.

WAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 price target on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $413.60.

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Waters Stock Performance

NYSE WAT traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $398.89. The stock had a trading volume of 212,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,542. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $371.03 and a 200 day moving average of $345.01. The stock has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. Waters has a 52-week low of $275.05 and a 52-week high of $414.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Waters (NYSE:WAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.04. Waters had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. Waters's revenue for the quarter was up 113.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Waters has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.950-4.050 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 14.450-14.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Waters will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Waters

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $265,751,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,241,206 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $471,447,000 after acquiring an additional 656,436 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Waters by 509.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 671,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $254,906,000 after acquiring an additional 561,047 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Waters by 1,611.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 581,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $220,705,000 after purchasing an additional 547,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 2,281.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 538,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $204,619,000 after purchasing an additional 516,094 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Waters

Here are the key news stories impacting Waters this week:

Positive Sentiment: Waters reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.05 per share , above the $3.01 consensus estimate, while revenue of $1.645 billion exceeded expectations of $1.62 billion. Revenue benefited from 7% reported organic growth, or 9% in constant currency, as demand improved across pharmaceutical and industrial end markets. Waters Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Waters reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , above the $3.01 consensus estimate, while revenue of exceeded expectations of $1.62 billion. Revenue benefited from 7% reported organic growth, or 9% in constant currency, as demand improved across pharmaceutical and industrial end markets. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year 2026 outlook, now expecting reported revenue of approximately $6.415 billion to $6.476 billion and adjusted EPS of $14.45 to $14.65 . Management raised all components of its guidance, reflecting stronger lab-equipment demand, the ongoing market recovery and contributions from recently acquired businesses. Waters Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

The company raised its full-year 2026 outlook, now expecting reported revenue of approximately and adjusted EPS of . Management raised all components of its guidance, reflecting stronger lab-equipment demand, the ongoing market recovery and contributions from recently acquired businesses. Positive Sentiment: Waters said its Analytical Sciences Division produced 8% instrument growth and double-digit chemistry-consumables growth, with pharmaceutical and applied/industrial markets both showing low-double-digit expansion in constant currency. The earnings call highlighted broader end-market recovery and potential operating synergies. Waters Corp Earnings Call Highlights Growth and Upside

Waters said its Analytical Sciences Division produced 8% instrument growth and double-digit chemistry-consumables growth, with pharmaceutical and applied/industrial markets both showing low-double-digit expansion in constant currency. The earnings call highlighted broader end-market recovery and potential operating synergies. Neutral Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance calls for adjusted EPS of $3.95 to $4.05 and revenue of $1.7 billion to $1.8 billion. The EPS range brackets consensus, while the revenue range is slightly below the $1.8 billion estimate at its midpoint.

Third-quarter guidance calls for adjusted EPS of and revenue of $1.7 billion to $1.8 billion. The EPS range brackets consensus, while the revenue range is slightly below the $1.8 billion estimate at its midpoint. Negative Sentiment: Despite the strong adjusted results, Waters reported a GAAP net loss of $136 million, or $1.39 per diluted share, compared with a profit a year earlier. The acquisition-related results and elevated valuation remain risks if growth or expected synergies fall short. Waters Reports $1.645 Billion Revenue in Second Quarter 2026

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation is a global provider of analytical instruments, software and services for laboratory and research applications. The company designs, manufactures and sells technologies centered on liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, separation science, and related sample preparation and detection systems. Its product portfolio includes chromatographs, mass spectrometers, columns and consumables, laboratory informatics and workflow software, as well as technical support and training services that help customers run and interpret complex analyses.

Waters serves a wide range of end markets that include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research and testing laboratories, academic and government research institutions, clinical diagnostics, food and environmental testing, and industrial and chemical manufacturers.

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