Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Price

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the semiconductor provider's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective points to a potential upside of 16.81% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NXPI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $307.86.

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NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 7.5%

NXPI traded down $19.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.71. 1,749,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,498,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.79. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $183.00 and a 12-month high of $339.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $294.70 and a 200 day moving average of $252.85.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.890-4.320 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total value of $315,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,826.94. This represents a 10.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,746 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.53, for a total value of $552,661.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,153,118.79. This represents a 32.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,579 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $44,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,839 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $244,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Allied Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting NXP Semiconductors

Here are the key news stories impacting NXP Semiconductors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong second-quarter performance: NXP reported revenue of $3.50 billion, up 19.5% year over year and 10% sequentially, while adjusted EPS of $3.61 exceeded analysts’ $3.52 estimate. Growth was broad-based across end markets and regions. NXP Semiconductors Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

NXP reported revenue of $3.50 billion, up 19.5% year over year and 10% sequentially, while adjusted EPS of $3.61 exceeded analysts’ $3.52 estimate. Growth was broad-based across end markets and regions. Positive Sentiment: Growth drivers remain attractive: Management highlighted software-defined vehicles and physical AI as key sources of momentum, with data centers emerging as an additional growth engine. Expanding design-win pipelines and the shift of AI into vehicles, factories and robots could support longer-term growth. NXPI Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Physical AI Growth

Management highlighted software-defined vehicles and physical AI as key sources of momentum, with data centers emerging as an additional growth engine. Expanding design-win pipelines and the shift of AI into vehicles, factories and robots could support longer-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains: Needham reaffirmed its “buy” rating and assigned a $300 price target, implying substantial upside from recent trading levels.

Needham reaffirmed its “buy” rating and assigned a $300 price target, implying substantial upside from recent trading levels. Neutral Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance was broadly constructive: NXP forecast revenue of $3.7 billion to $3.9 billion and EPS of $3.89 to $4.32. The revenue midpoint was above consensus, while the EPS range straddled expectations. NXP Semiconductors Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

NXP forecast revenue of $3.7 billion to $3.9 billion and EPS of $3.89 to $4.32. The revenue midpoint was above consensus, while the EPS range straddled expectations. Negative Sentiment: Expectations and valuation are weighing on NXPI: Despite the earnings beat and improved outlook, investors appear concerned that the guidance was not sufficiently strong relative to the stock’s prior valuation and growth expectations. A valuation review found NXPI near fair value on a discounted-cash-flow basis, while also flagging potential pressure from rising industry costs. NXP Semiconductors Stock Looks Stretched on Cash Flow

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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