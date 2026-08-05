Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Stock Price

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the utilities provider's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.86% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PEG. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $89.00 to $78.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $91.11.

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Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.88. 653,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,938,087. The firm has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $74.20 and a 1 year high of $88.65. The stock's fifty day moving average is $79.60 and its 200 day moving average is $80.81.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 17.69%.The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group's revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Kim C. Hanemann sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $248,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 98,815 shares in the company, valued at $8,102,830. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $159,287.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 283,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,691,174.32. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,284 shares of company stock valued at $736,271. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEG. Tema ETFs LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 23,862 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,018 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth about $71,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Public Service Enterprise Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Public Service Enterprise Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: EPS beat estimates: PSEG reported second-quarter earnings of $0.86 per share, up from $0.77 a year earlier and above the $0.80 analyst consensus. The earnings outperformance could support PEG, particularly if cost controls and operating execution remain strong. PSEG Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates

PSEG reported second-quarter earnings of $0.86 per share, up from $0.77 a year earlier and above the $0.80 analyst consensus. The earnings outperformance could support PEG, particularly if cost controls and operating execution remain strong. Positive Sentiment: 2026 guidance was maintained: Management reaffirmed operating EPS guidance of $4.28 to $4.40, broadly consistent with the $4.38 consensus. PSEG also plans to file a base-rate case by year-end 2026, which could provide future rate-base growth and improve utility cash-flow visibility. PSEG Reaffirms 2026 EPS and Base-Rate Filing Plans

Management reaffirmed operating EPS guidance of $4.28 to $4.40, broadly consistent with the $4.38 consensus. PSEG also plans to file a base-rate case by year-end 2026, which could provide future rate-base growth and improve utility cash-flow visibility. Positive Sentiment: Dividend remains attractive: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.67, or $2.68 annualized, implying a yield of roughly 3.5% based on the reported share price. PSEG Dividend and Stock Information

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.67, or $2.68 annualized, implying a yield of roughly 3.5% based on the reported share price. Neutral Sentiment: CEO insider sale was modest: CEO Ralph Larossa sold 2,083 shares for approximately $159,000 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. The transaction reduced his holdings by only 0.73%, making it less significant as an investment signal. SEC Insider Transaction Filing

CEO Ralph Larossa sold 2,083 shares for approximately $159,000 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. The transaction reduced his holdings by only 0.73%, making it less significant as an investment signal. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed and declined: Second-quarter revenue was $2.55 billion, below the $2.66 billion estimate and down 8.9% year over year. The top-line weakness and discussion of GAAP headwinds may outweigh the EPS beat in the near term. PSEG Quarterly Earnings Report

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group NYSE: PEG is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company's activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

Further Reading

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