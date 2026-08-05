Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Gartner (NYSE:IT) Stock Price

Gartner (NYSE:IT - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "underweight" rating on the information technology services provider's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price would indicate a potential downside of 20.91% from the stock's current price.

IT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Gartner from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial set a $205.00 target price on Gartner in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Gartner from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Gartner from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $180.40.

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Gartner Stock Performance

IT traded up $3.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.65. 768,415 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,151. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.40. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $124.25 and a fifty-two week high of $265.85.

Gartner (NYSE:IT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.65 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 161.39%. The business's revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.000- EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gartner will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gartner

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 1,980.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Gartner by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company's stock.

Gartner News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Gartner this week:

Positive Sentiment: Gartner reported adjusted EPS of $4.37 , well above the roughly $3.76–$3.77 analyst consensus, while revenue of approximately $1.68 billion also exceeded expectations. Net income rose to $275.5 million from $240.8 million a year earlier. Gartner beats quarterly estimates on strong conference demand

Gartner reported adjusted EPS of , well above the roughly $3.76–$3.77 analyst consensus, while revenue of approximately also exceeded expectations. Net income rose to $275.5 million from $240.8 million a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 outlook, signaling adjusted EPS of at least $14 versus prior expectations near $13.69, and increased adjusted EBITDA and free-cash-flow guidance. Margin expansion and stronger cash generation helped offset softer reported revenue. Gartner Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, 2026 EPS Outlook Raised

Management raised its 2026 outlook, signaling adjusted EPS of at least versus prior expectations near $13.69, and increased adjusted EBITDA and free-cash-flow guidance. Margin expansion and stronger cash generation helped offset softer reported revenue. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns provided another catalyst: Gartner repurchased 3.6 million shares for $547 million during the quarter, and the board added $500 million to its buyback authorization. Contract value increased 1.7% year over year, with management citing improving demand for AI-related research and advisory services. Gartner Stock Surges After Q2 Beat, Higher Outlook, and Fresh Buyback Boost

Shareholder returns provided another catalyst: Gartner repurchased 3.6 million shares for $547 million during the quarter, and the board added $500 million to its buyback authorization. Contract value increased 1.7% year over year, with management citing improving demand for AI-related research and advisory services. Neutral Sentiment: Gartner announced its inaugural Enterprise Risk, Audit & Compliance Conference in London for September 28–29, highlighting ongoing conference activity and demand for its research platform, but the event is unlikely to materially affect near-term financial results. Gartner Announces Enterprise Risk, Audit & Compliance Conference

Gartner announced its inaugural Enterprise Risk, Audit & Compliance Conference in London for September 28–29, highlighting ongoing conference activity and demand for its research platform, but the event is unlikely to materially affect near-term financial results. Negative Sentiment: Reported revenue declined 0.6% year over year, and some commentary characterized the quarter as improved but not compelling enough because growth remains modest. A shareholder-rights law firm also announced an investigation into potential fiduciary-duty breaches; no wrongdoing has been established, but the announcement creates a potential overhang. Gartner Shareholder Investigation Alert

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company's offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

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