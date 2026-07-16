Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Stock Price

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $376.00 to $379.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.65% from the company's current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised Hilton Worldwide from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $360.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $349.59.

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Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.6%

HLT stock traded up $2.10 on Thursday, reaching $330.58. 111,222 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,157. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $253.54 and a twelve month high of $358.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $332.78 and a 200-day moving average of $316.61. The firm has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.280-8.400 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.240 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tema ETFs LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company's stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,290 shares of the company's stock worth $33,142,000 after acquiring an additional 34,557 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company's stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company's stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% during the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the company's stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company's stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

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