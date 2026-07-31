Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Price

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price points to a potential upside of 24.52% from the company's current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $1,575.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings raised Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,805.00 to $1,889.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,705.82.

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Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 9.8%

NASDAQ MPWR traded up $129.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,445.56. The company's stock had a trading volume of 639,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,609. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $706.00 and a 52 week high of $1,714.09. The firm has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.45 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,443.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,313.49.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.63. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $980.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems's quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 20.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,014 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,587.06, for a total transaction of $1,609,278.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,786 shares in the company, valued at $7,595,669.16. This trade represents a 17.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 30,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,654.55, for a total value of $49,636,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 205,959 shares in the company, valued at $340,769,463.45. The trade was a 12.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,370 shares of company stock valued at $112,702,503. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $3,983,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 183.9% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,424,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 2,448 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 90,070 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $81,636,000 after acquiring an additional 24,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company's stock.

Monolithic Power Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Monolithic Power Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 beat: MPWR reported adjusted earnings of $6.50 per share, exceeding the $5.87 consensus estimate, while revenue of $980.64 million surpassed the $903.30 million forecast. Revenue increased 47.6% year over year, and margins widened. Monolithic Power Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

MPWR reported adjusted earnings of $6.50 per share, exceeding the $5.87 consensus estimate, while revenue of $980.64 million surpassed the $903.30 million forecast. Revenue increased 47.6% year over year, and margins widened. Positive Sentiment: Enterprise-data growth remains a major catalyst: Enterprise Data revenue surged 164.3%, highlighting strong demand tied to AI and data-center infrastructure. Management’s third-quarter revenue outlook of approximately $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion is well above the roughly $980 million analyst consensus. Monolithic Power Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates on Enterprise Data Growth

Enterprise Data revenue surged 164.3%, highlighting strong demand tied to AI and data-center infrastructure. Management’s third-quarter revenue outlook of approximately $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion is well above the roughly $980 million analyst consensus. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets: KeyCorp increased its price target from $2,000 to $2,100 and maintained an “overweight” rating, while Truist lifted its target from $1,805 to $1,889 and assigned a “buy” rating. These revisions indicate that analysts see further upside after the earnings report. Analysts Increase Their Forecasts After Strong Q2 Results

KeyCorp increased its price target from $2,000 to $2,100 and maintained an “overweight” rating, while Truist lifted its target from $1,805 to $1,889 and assigned a “buy” rating. These revisions indicate that analysts see further upside after the earnings report. Neutral Sentiment: Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed its “neutral” rating but raised its price target to $1,575, suggesting limited additional upside from its perspective. Benzinga analyst update

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed its “neutral” rating but raised its price target to $1,575, suggesting limited additional upside from its perspective. Negative Sentiment: Valuation remains a concern. MPWR trades at a P/E ratio above 100 after a roughly 195% one-year run, prompting some commentary that the stock may already fully reflect its AI-related growth expectations. Any slowdown in data-center demand or weaker-than-expected execution could therefore trigger volatility. Monolithic Power Systems Stock Looks Fully Priced

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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