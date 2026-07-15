Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Price

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.77% from the company's current price.

O has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.75 price target on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $66.98.

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Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $63.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.00 and a 200 day moving average of $62.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.72. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $55.86 and a 52 week high of $67.93.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Realty Income will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of O. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,415,287 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,478,910,000 after buying an additional 684,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,559,987 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,599,676,000 after buying an additional 531,095 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,206,196 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,655,991,000 after buying an additional 793,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,291,294 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,031,080,000 after buying an additional 3,252,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,018,219 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $796,457,000 after acquiring an additional 154,581 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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