Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $58.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the information technology services provider's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.45% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FIS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $57.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $57.59.

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Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 3.3%

NYSE:FIS traded down $1.44 on Wednesday, reaching $42.82. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,457,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,054,503. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $72.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.30.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services's revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.240 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.580-1.620 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 387 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 251.4% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 506 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Fidelity National Information Services News

Here are the key news stories impacting Fidelity National Information Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: FIS reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.48 per share, slightly above the $1.47 consensus estimate. Revenue reached $3.38 billion, in line with expectations and up 29.1% year over year, while management highlighted improving margins, stronger cash generation and continued demand for banking modernization and AI services. FIS Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

FIS reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.48 per share, slightly above the $1.47 consensus estimate. Revenue reached $3.38 billion, in line with expectations and up 29.1% year over year, while management highlighted improving margins, stronger cash generation and continued demand for banking modernization and AI services. Positive Sentiment: Banking Solutions was identified as a key growth contributor, supporting the company’s push into payments, issuing and broader financial-institution technology services. FIS Deepens Its Banking Push With Payments and Issuing

Banking Solutions was identified as a key growth contributor, supporting the company’s push into payments, issuing and broader financial-institution technology services. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually high options activity was recorded, with investors purchasing 4,004 call options—more than double typical daily call volume. This may indicate speculative bullish interest but does not necessarily reflect a change in the company’s fundamentals.

Unusually high options activity was recorded, with investors purchasing 4,004 call options—more than double typical daily call volume. This may indicate speculative bullish interest but does not necessarily reflect a change in the company’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: FIS lowered third-quarter 2026 guidance to $1.58–$1.62 in EPS and approximately $3.4 billion in revenue, below analyst expectations of $1.65 EPS and $3.5 billion revenue.

FIS lowered third-quarter 2026 guidance to $1.58–$1.62 in EPS and approximately $3.4 billion in revenue, below analyst expectations of $1.65 EPS and $3.5 billion revenue. Negative Sentiment: Full-year 2026 guidance was also reduced to $6.15–$6.24 EPS and $13.6–$13.7 billion in revenue, compared with consensus estimates of $6.28 EPS and $13.8 billion revenue. The outlook reduction has outweighed the second-quarter earnings beat and contributed to the stock’s decline.

Full-year 2026 guidance was also reduced to $6.15–$6.24 EPS and $13.6–$13.7 billion in revenue, compared with consensus estimates of $6.28 EPS and $13.8 billion revenue. The outlook reduction has outweighed the second-quarter earnings beat and contributed to the stock’s decline. Negative Sentiment: UBS reaffirmed its “neutral” rating but cut its price target from $63 to $49, while Barclays lowered its target from $44 to $43 and maintained an “equal weight” rating. The revisions reinforce investor concerns about near-term growth and earnings momentum.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

Further Reading

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