Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Price Target to $7.50

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the technology company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.76% from the company's previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lumen Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $8.11.

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Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUMN traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $6.06. 8,028,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,504,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.78. The company's 50 day moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average is $7.88. Lumen Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 562,520 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 381,391 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,699,685 shares of the technology company's stock worth $52,057,000 after buying an additional 204,970 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,954,306 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $55,282,000 after buying an additional 610,364 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 3,775.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 224,216 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 218,430 shares during the period. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,156,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Lumen Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumen Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lumen reported a second-quarter adjusted loss of $0.07 per share, beating the $0.13–$0.15 analyst estimates. Revenue of $2.81 billion also exceeded expectations of approximately $2.74 billion. Lumen Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Lumen reported a second-quarter adjusted loss of $0.07 per share, beating the $0.13–$0.15 analyst estimates. Revenue of $2.81 billion also exceeded expectations of approximately $2.74 billion. Positive Sentiment: Strategic Business revenue increased 14.1% year over year and now represents more than half of the Business segment, reflecting progress in higher-margin digital networking services. Lumen reaffirmed its full-year outlook, including expected free cash flow of $1.9 billion to $2.1 billion. Lumen Q2: Another Step Forward

Strategic Business revenue increased 14.1% year over year and now represents more than half of the Business segment, reflecting progress in higher-margin digital networking services. Lumen reaffirmed its full-year outlook, including expected free cash flow of $1.9 billion to $2.1 billion. Positive Sentiment: Demand for cloud connectivity and AI workloads is supporting Lumen’s digital transformation. The company is using its Alkira acquisition to expand multi-cloud and AI networking capabilities, potentially creating a new growth opportunity. Lumen Beats Revenue Estimates on Strong Digital Networking Demand

Demand for cloud connectivity and AI workloads is supporting Lumen’s digital transformation. The company is using its Alkira acquisition to expand multi-cloud and AI networking capabilities, potentially creating a new growth opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Lumen appointed John M. Hinshaw, a former technology and operations executive at HSBC, Hewlett-Packard, Boeing, and Verizon Wireless, to its board. His experience in technology, security, risk management, and operational execution supports the company’s AI-networking strategy. Lumen Appoints John M. Hinshaw to Its Board

Lumen appointed John M. Hinshaw, a former technology and operations executive at HSBC, Hewlett-Packard, Boeing, and Verizon Wireless, to its board. His experience in technology, security, risk management, and operational execution supports the company’s AI-networking strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s strategic revenue growth is being offset by the continued decline of legacy services, leaving investors to assess how quickly newer businesses can replace shrinking traditional revenue.

Management’s strategic revenue growth is being offset by the continued decline of legacy services, leaving investors to assess how quickly newer businesses can replace shrinking traditional revenue. Negative Sentiment: Total revenue fell 9.3% year over year to $2.81 billion, while Lumen posted a $201 million net loss. Overall EBITDA remains under pressure as the company winds down legacy operations. Lumen Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies is a multinational technology company specializing in integrated network, edge cloud, security and collaboration services for enterprise and public sector clients. The company's core offerings include high-capacity fiber and IP-based connectivity, managed edge computing solutions designed to accelerate applications and data processing closer to end users, and cybersecurity services ranging from DDoS protection to unified threat management. Through its unified portfolio, Lumen enables organizations to support digital transformation initiatives, modernize infrastructure and enhance operational resilience.

Leveraging one of the largest fiber footprints in North America, as well as infrastructure in Latin America and parts of Europe, Lumen connects customers across more than 60 countries.

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