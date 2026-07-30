Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target to $35.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.16% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TENB. Stifel Nicolaus set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday. William Blair lowered shares of Tenable from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Tenable from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price target on Tenable in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $34.53.

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Tenable Price Performance

Tenable stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.93. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,589,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,051. Tenable has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $43.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -308.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $268.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.87 million. Tenable had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.15%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Tenable has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.000 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.520 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenable will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TENB. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 36.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,645 shares of the company's stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,843 shares of the company's stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable by 312.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Tenable

Here are the key news stories impacting Tenable this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue beat estimates: Tenable reported adjusted earnings of $0.51 per share, versus the $0.47 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 8.6% year over year to $268.5 million, exceeding expectations of $264.9 million. EPS also increased from $0.34 in the prior-year quarter. Tenable Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Tenable reported adjusted earnings of $0.51 per share, versus the $0.47 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 8.6% year over year to $268.5 million, exceeding expectations of $264.9 million. EPS also increased from $0.34 in the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: Profitability and cash flow improved: The company posted a 24.7% non-GAAP operating margin, up 540 basis points year over year, and generated $44.7 million in operating cash flow and $45.3 million in unlevered free cash flow. Tenable Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

The company posted a 24.7% non-GAAP operating margin, up 540 basis points year over year, and generated $44.7 million in operating cash flow and $45.3 million in unlevered free cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Guidance exceeded EPS expectations: Tenable forecast third-quarter 2026 EPS of $0.49–$0.52, well above the $0.42 consensus, and raised or reaffirmed full-year EPS guidance of $1.95–$2.00 versus analyst expectations of $1.66. Revenue guidance was broadly in line with estimates.

Tenable forecast third-quarter 2026 EPS of $0.49–$0.52, well above the $0.42 consensus, and raised or reaffirmed full-year EPS guidance of $1.95–$2.00 versus analyst expectations of $1.66. Revenue guidance was broadly in line with estimates. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgraded its valuation outlook: Needham raised its price target from $30 to $36 and assigned a “Buy” rating, implying approximately 14.4% upside from the referenced price. Needham Raises Tenable Price Target

Needham raised its price target from $30 to $36 and assigned a “Buy” rating, implying approximately 14.4% upside from the referenced price. Positive Sentiment: AI product launch adds a growth catalyst: Tenable introduced Always On Hexa AI, an autonomous exposure-remediation offering designed to identify and address security risks continuously. Tenable Launches Always On Hexa AI

Tenable introduced Always On Hexa AI, an autonomous exposure-remediation offering designed to identify and address security risks continuously. Negative Sentiment: Analyst caution remains: Wells Fargo maintained a “Hold” view, potentially limiting enthusiasm despite the earnings beat and Needham’s bullish revision. Wells Fargo Gives Tenable a Hold Rating

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc is a global cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability management and continuous threat exposure assessment. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Tenable was founded in 2002 by Ron Gula and Jack Huffard to address the growing need for proactive network security solutions. Over the years, the company has evolved from a pioneer in open-source vulnerability scanning to a leading provider of comprehensive security platforms that help organizations identify, investigate and prioritize cyber risks across on-premises, cloud and operational technology environments.

At the core of Tenable's product suite is Nessus, one of the industry's most widely adopted vulnerability scanners.

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