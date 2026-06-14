Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.5250.

A number of research firms have commented on WFC. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $94.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. KGI Securities cut Wells Fargo & Company to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE:WFC opened at $83.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock's fifty day moving average is $79.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.66. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $71.93 and a 52 week high of $97.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 17.26%.The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Key Headlines Impacting Wells Fargo & Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 35,285 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 13,196 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 532,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $49,610,000 after purchasing an additional 84,902 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 350,567 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,673,000 after acquiring an additional 14,168 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,123,168 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $94,144,000 after acquiring an additional 20,419 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,482,885 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $291,935,000 after acquiring an additional 139,659 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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