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Wells Fargo & Company Raises Arxis (NASDAQ:ARXS) Price Target to $63.00

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
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Key Points

  • Wells Fargo raised Arxis’ price target from $52 to $63 and maintained an “overweight” rating, implying 13.53% upside from the prior close.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive: 10 analysts rate Arxis a Buy and two rate it Hold, resulting in a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average price target of $53.18.
  • Arxis reported quarterly EPS of $0.28, beating the consensus estimate by $0.35, while revenue rose 25% year over year to $500.73 million.
  • Five stocks we like better than Arxis.

Arxis (NASDAQ:ARXS - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective points to a potential upside of 13.53% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ARXS. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Arxis in a report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Arxis in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Arxis in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set a "buy" rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arxis from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Arxis to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arxis currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $53.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Arxis

Arxis Stock Performance

Shares of ARXS opened at $55.49 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average is $43.42. Arxis has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $58.39.

Arxis (NASDAQ:ARXS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $500.73 million during the quarter. The business's revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Arxis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a leading designer and manufacturer of proprietary, mission-critical electronic and mechanical components engineered for cutting-edge performance in extreme environments. Leveraging significant intellectual property (“IP”) and world-class engineering capabilities, we design and deliver innovative solutions that address some of our customers' most complex performance needs. Arxis is the result of a deliberate and disciplined strategy executed by our sponsor, Arcline, and the Arxis management team to create a purpose-built, cohesive business through targeted acquisitions with similar product and end market characteristics.

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Analyst Recommendations for Arxis (NASDAQ:ARXS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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