Wells Fargo & Company Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "equal weight" rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $170.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.97% from the company's previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TMUS. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $255.76.
View Our Latest Analysis on T-Mobile US
T-Mobile US Stock Performance
TMUS opened at $184.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $185.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.33. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $165.66 and a 52-week high of $261.56.
T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The business's revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $911,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 217,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,261,920. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $979,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 181,930 shares in the company, valued at $35,623,713.30. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 159 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
T-Mobile US News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Bank of America upgraded T-Mobile US (TMUS) to Buy and raised its price target to $220, signaling confidence in the stock’s upside after recent weakness. T-Mobile US NASDAQ: TMUS Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America
- Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley reiterated an Overweight view, though it trimmed its target to $230, still implying meaningful upside versus the current share price. T-Mobile US had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley
- Positive Sentiment: T-Mobile announced Chris Sambar as Chief Enterprise Officer, a move aimed at expanding its SMB, enterprise, and government businesses and supporting future growth. T-Mobile Appoints Chris Sambar Chief Enterprise Officer and Evolves Leadership Team
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst and media commentary continues to highlight T-Mobile’s relative strength versus telecom peers, including limited exposure to low-Earth-orbit competition and potential benefits from Dish Network’s bankruptcy. T-Mobile stands to benefit as rival files Chapter 11 bankruptcy
- Neutral Sentiment: Some articles frame T-Mobile as a top telecom idea or suggest it may be undervalued, but these are largely commentary pieces rather than new company-specific catalysts. T Mobile US (TMUS) Could Be 30% Below Fair Value Following Dish Bankruptcy
- Neutral Sentiment: Market discussion around legacy plan migrations and broader telecom competition points to a mix of revenue opportunities and churn risk, but the near-term stock impact is unclear. How T-Mobile US’ Legacy Plan Migration Balances Revenue Growth Against Customer Churn Risk
- Neutral Sentiment: BofA also noted T-Mobile’s strategic value and limited Starlink exposure, reinforcing a relatively favorable sector setup without adding a major new catalyst. T-Mobile US has High Strategic Partnership Value and Pricing Flexibility, BofA Says
T-Mobile US Company Profile
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T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.
Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.
Further Reading
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