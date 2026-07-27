Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.360-6.440 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Welltower Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded down $3.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $248.80. 2,595,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,250,276. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Welltower has a 1-year low of $158.24 and a 1-year high of $252.94. The firm has a market cap of $175.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.03). Welltower had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 11.96%.The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.360-6.440 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Welltower's dividend payout ratio is presently 146.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Welltower from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Welltower from $239.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Welltower from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Welltower from $248.00 to $232.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $235.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Welltower

Institutional Trading of Welltower

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambient Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Compound Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 9,132 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 63,829 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $11,847,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Welltower by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 128,993 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $23,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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