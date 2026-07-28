Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $255.20 and last traded at $246.3120, with a volume of 346717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $248.34.The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Welltower's previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Welltower's payout ratio is presently 146.53%.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Welltower from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Welltower from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $235.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Welltower

Welltower Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $222.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.46. The stock has a market cap of $172.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.360-6.440 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Welltower

Here are the key news stories impacting Welltower this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong normalized FFO and revenue: Second-quarter normalized funds from operations (FFO) rose 25% year over year to $1.60 per share, exceeding the $1.55 consensus estimate. Revenue reached $3.54 billion, above expectations of $3.40 billion and up 39.1% from the prior year. Welltower Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter normalized funds from operations (FFO) rose 25% year over year to $1.60 per share, exceeding the $1.55 consensus estimate. Revenue reached $3.54 billion, above expectations of $3.40 billion and up 39.1% from the prior year. Positive Sentiment: Healthy senior-housing performance: Portfolio same-store net operating income increased 15.5%, led by 20.5% growth in the Seniors Housing Operating portfolio. Organic same-store revenue rose 9.2%, supported by higher occupancy and revenue per occupied room. Welltower Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Portfolio same-store net operating income increased 15.5%, led by 20.5% growth in the Seniors Housing Operating portfolio. Organic same-store revenue rose 9.2%, supported by higher occupancy and revenue per occupied room. Positive Sentiment: Raised outlook and dividend: Welltower increased its fiscal 2026 EPS guidance to $6.36-$6.44, above the $6.32 analyst consensus, and lifted its quarterly dividend 14.9% to $0.85 per share. The dividend is payable August 20 to shareholders of record August 12. Welltower trades up after Q2 earnings beat, guidance and dividend boost

Welltower increased its fiscal 2026 EPS guidance to $6.36-$6.44, above the $6.32 analyst consensus, and lifted its quarterly dividend 14.9% to $0.85 per share. The dividend is payable August 20 to shareholders of record August 12. Neutral Sentiment: Significant investment pipeline: Welltower reported $15.5 billion of investments completed or under contract year to date, expanding its exposure to the senior-housing market but also increasing execution and capital-allocation considerations.

Welltower reported $15.5 billion of investments completed or under contract year to date, expanding its exposure to the senior-housing market but also increasing execution and capital-allocation considerations. Negative Sentiment: GAAP earnings missed estimates: Reported earnings were $0.61 per diluted share, well below the $1.55 consensus estimate, despite the FFO and revenue beats. Analysts also warn that WELL’s premium valuation leaves the stock vulnerable to multiple compression if growth slows. Welltower valuation analysis

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,421,471 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $17,154,349,000 after buying an additional 2,643,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Welltower by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,431,769 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,805,411,000 after acquiring an additional 915,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Welltower by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,760,328 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $7,751,134,000 after acquiring an additional 506,374 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $5,466,264,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,750,501 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,300,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

Further Reading

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