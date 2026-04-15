Wenbin Qiu Buys 12,100 Shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Stock

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN - Get Free Report) CEO Wenbin Qiu acquired 12,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $30,008.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,377,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,417,122.56. This represents a 0.89% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Wenbin Qiu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 14th, Wenbin Qiu bought 11,500 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $30,245.00.

On Friday, April 10th, Wenbin Qiu acquired 12,400 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.43 per share, with a total value of $30,132.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, Wenbin Qiu purchased 11,650 shares of Baozun stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $30,057.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Wenbin Qiu bought 11,600 shares of Baozun stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $29,928.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Wenbin Qiu bought 12,000 shares of Baozun stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $30,120.00.

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Baozun Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $151.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.40. The company's 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86. Baozun Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $4.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baozun

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Baozun by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 156,254 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Baozun by 6.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,051 shares of the technology company's stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 9,627 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Baozun by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 31,043 shares of the technology company's stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Baozun by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 603,016 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,760 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 12,907 shares in the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Baozun to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Baozun in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Baozun

About Baozun

Baozun Inc is a leading pure-play e-commerce solutions provider based in Shanghai, China. The company specializes in helping global and domestic brands establish and manage their online stores across major Chinese platforms, including Tmall, JD.com, and WeChat. By offering a one-stop service model, Baozun enables brand owners to outsource the complexities of digital retail operations and focus on product development and customer engagement.

The company's suite of services encompasses store design and setup, digital marketing and promotion, technology integration, order fulfillment, warehousing and logistics, customer care, and data analytics.

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