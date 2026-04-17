Wenbin Qiu Purchases 17,500 Shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Stock

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN - Get Free Report) CEO Wenbin Qiu acquired 17,500 shares of Baozun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $49,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,417,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,756.48. The trade was a 1.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wenbin Qiu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, Wenbin Qiu bought 11,000 shares of Baozun stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $29,810.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Wenbin Qiu acquired 11,500 shares of Baozun stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $30,245.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Wenbin Qiu acquired 12,100 shares of Baozun stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $30,008.00.

On Friday, April 10th, Wenbin Qiu bought 12,400 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $30,132.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, Wenbin Qiu purchased 11,650 shares of Baozun stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $30,057.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Wenbin Qiu purchased 11,600 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $29,928.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Wenbin Qiu purchased 12,000 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $30,120.00.

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Baozun Stock Up 11.6%

Shares of Baozun stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $172.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.40. Baozun Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $4.88. The company's fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average is $2.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baozun

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Baozun in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Baozun in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Baozun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Baozun by 51.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 31,043 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 10,594 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Baozun in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BZUN. Zacks Research raised shares of Baozun to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Baozun in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BZUN

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc is a leading pure-play e-commerce solutions provider based in Shanghai, China. The company specializes in helping global and domestic brands establish and manage their online stores across major Chinese platforms, including Tmall, JD.com, and WeChat. By offering a one-stop service model, Baozun enables brand owners to outsource the complexities of digital retail operations and focus on product development and customer engagement.

The company's suite of services encompasses store design and setup, digital marketing and promotion, technology integration, order fulfillment, warehousing and logistics, customer care, and data analytics.

Further Reading

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