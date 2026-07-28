Wendy Pfeiffer Sells 500 Shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS - Get Free Report) Director Wendy Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $79,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,210 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,931,499.90. This represents a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Wendy Pfeiffer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Wendy Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $55,275.00.

Get Qualys alerts: Sign Up

Qualys Trading Up 2.1%

NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $2.81 on Tuesday, hitting $137.60. 150,345 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,213. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.51 and a 1 year high of $167.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.48.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.14. Qualys had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The business had revenue of $175.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.440-7.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.800 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Qualys from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Qualys from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Qualys from $90.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Qualys from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Qualys from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $142.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on Qualys

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Qualys by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,251 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 24.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,287 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 35.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 52.0% in the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,402 shares of the software maker's stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 40.5% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 472 shares of the software maker's stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc NASDAQ: QLYS is a leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions designed to help organizations streamline their IT security programs. Operating on a unified, modular platform, Qualys offers continuous visibility into global IT assets through a combination of lightweight cloud agents and on-premises scanner appliances. The platform supports an array of security and compliance use cases, enabling real-time detection of vulnerabilities, policy violations and misconfigurations across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

The company's flagship Qualys Cloud Platform delivers a suite of integrated applications, including vulnerability management, detection and response (VMDR), policy compliance, web application scanning, file integrity monitoring, asset inventory and container security.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Qualys, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Qualys wasn't on the list.

While Qualys currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here