Wendy's Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 194,856 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 991% compared to the typical volume of 17,866 call options.

Get Wendy's alerts: Sign Up

Wendy's Trading Up 25.5%

WEN traded up $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.86. 125,326,715 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,160,496. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25. Wendy's has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $12.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.38.

Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $432.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.03 million. Wendy's had a return on equity of 136.46% and a net margin of 6.77%.Wendy's's quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Wendy's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wendy's will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy's Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Wendy's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wendy's

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wendy's by 382.8% in the third quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,216,811 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $11,146,000 after purchasing an additional 964,771 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in Wendy's during the fourth quarter worth about $3,194,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Wendy's in the 4th quarter worth about $781,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in Wendy's in the 3rd quarter worth about $631,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in Wendy's in the 4th quarter valued at about $785,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on WEN shares. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Wendy's in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Wendy's in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Wendy's from $7.25 to $7.75 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Wendy's in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Wendy's in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wendy's has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $8.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Wendy's

Key Headlines Impacting Wendy's

Here are the key news stories impacting Wendy's this week:

Wendy's Company Profile

The Wendy's Company NASDAQ: WEN operates as a global quick-service restaurant chain, best known for its square-shaped beef patties, fresh ingredient sourcing and signature Frosty dessert. The company's menu features a variety of hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, salads, breakfast sandwiches, sides and beverages, designed to appeal to a broad customer base seeking both classic and contemporary fast-food options. Wendy's has placed particular emphasis on product innovation, introducing limited-time offerings and revamped core menu items to maintain customer interest and respond to evolving dining trends.

Founded in 1969 by entrepreneur Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio, Wendy's expanded rapidly through both company-owned and franchised outlets.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Wendy's, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wendy's wasn't on the list.

While Wendy's currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here