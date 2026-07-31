Wendy's (WEN) to Post Earnings on Friday

Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, August 7th. Analysts expect Wendy's to announce earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $557.36 million for the quarter. Wendy's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Wendy's had a return on equity of 136.46% and a net margin of 6.77%.The company had revenue of $432.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Wendy's's revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Wendy's to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Wendy's Stock Down 3.8%

WEN stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business's 50-day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.44. Wendy's has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84.

Wendy's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%. Wendy's's dividend payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Wendy's during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Wendy's by 1.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 639,085 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $9,350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,072 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Wendy's by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,687 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Wendy's by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,776 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 16,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Wendy's by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,987 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Wendy's in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wendy's from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Wendy's in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho set a $6.00 price target on Wendy's in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Wendy's in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $8.04.

Read Our Latest Report on Wendy's

Wendy's Company Profile

The Wendy's Company NASDAQ: WEN operates as a global quick-service restaurant chain, best known for its square-shaped beef patties, fresh ingredient sourcing and signature Frosty dessert. The company's menu features a variety of hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, salads, breakfast sandwiches, sides and beverages, designed to appeal to a broad customer base seeking both classic and contemporary fast-food options. Wendy's has placed particular emphasis on product innovation, introducing limited-time offerings and revamped core menu items to maintain customer interest and respond to evolving dining trends.

Founded in 1969 by entrepreneur Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio, Wendy's expanded rapidly through both company-owned and franchised outlets.

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