Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Rating Increased to Positive at Susquehanna

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from a "neutral" rating to a "positive" rating in a report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a $44.00 price target on the transportation company's stock. Susquehanna's target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.05% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WERN. Bank of America increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $41.54.

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Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $36.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.22, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company's 50-day moving average is $42.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.42. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $23.06 and a 1-year high of $47.49.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $931.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WERN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,261 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,614 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 21.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company's stock.

Key Werner Enterprises News

Here are the key news stories impacting Werner Enterprises this week:

Positive Sentiment: Werner reported second-quarter revenue growth of 24% year over year, supported by expansion in its Truckload Transportation Services segment. Management said the Dedicated business is growing and that the FirstFleet acquisition is contributing to margin improvement. Werner Enterprises Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Werner reported second-quarter revenue growth of 24% year over year, supported by expansion in its Truckload Transportation Services segment. Management said the Dedicated business is growing and that the FirstFleet acquisition is contributing to margin improvement. Positive Sentiment: Management expects Dedicated revenue per truck per week to increase approximately 3% to 5% and said the freight market may be entering the “early innings” of carrier exits. Reduced industry capacity could support pricing and utilization if the trend continues. Werner CEO: Still in early innings of carrier exits

Management expects Dedicated revenue per truck per week to increase approximately 3% to 5% and said the freight market may be entering the “early innings” of carrier exits. Reduced industry capacity could support pricing and utilization if the trend continues. Neutral Sentiment: Werner raised its 2026 net capital expenditure outlook to $215 million-$250 million, reflecting continued investment in fleet and operations. The spending could support long-term growth but may limit near-term free cash flow. Werner outlines Dedicated revenue growth and raises net CapEx

Werner raised its 2026 net capital expenditure outlook to $215 million-$250 million, reflecting continued investment in fleet and operations. The spending could support long-term growth but may limit near-term free cash flow. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly EPS of $0.22 narrowly missed the $0.24 consensus estimate. Despite higher revenue, rising costs sharply pressured operating and net income, keeping investors focused on whether margin improvements can persist. Werner Enterprises Q2 2026 Earnings Call Summary

Quarterly EPS of $0.22 narrowly missed the $0.24 consensus estimate. Despite higher revenue, rising costs sharply pressured operating and net income, keeping investors focused on whether margin improvements can persist. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target from $37 to $39 but maintained an underweight rating, while TD Cowen cut its target from $43 to $41 and kept a hold rating. The mixed-to-cautious analyst stance is adding pressure to the stock. Analyst price-target coverage

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, founded in 1956 by Clarence L. “Chris” Werner, is a leading transportation and logistics provider based in Omaha, Nebraska. The company began as a one‐truck operation and has since grown into one of North America's largest carriers, offering an array of services to support diverse supply chains.

Werner's core business activities include full truckload dry van services, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal transport and brokerage solutions. The company also provides value-added services such as warehousing, freight management and fleet maintenance through its network of terminals and service centers.

Further Reading

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