WES FY2026 EPS Forecast Lifted by US Capital Advisors

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES - Free Report) - Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will earn $3.56 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.47. US Capital Advisors has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Midstream Partners' current full-year earnings is $3.49 per share.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

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WES has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $46.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of WES stock opened at $47.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.68. Western Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $48.63.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. Western Midstream Partners's payout ratio is presently 121.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WES. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,446,475 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $215,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,439 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,005,252 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $118,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,401 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,539,175 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $337,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,991 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,562,213 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $377,707,000 after purchasing an additional 936,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $28,268,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Western Midstream Partners this week:

Positive Sentiment: US Capital Advisors raised multiple EPS forecasts and maintained a “Strong-Buy” rating. The firm lifted its Q2 2026 estimate to $0.90 from $0.87, Q3 2026 to $0.89 from $0.86, FY2027 to $3.76 from $3.71, and FY2028 to $4.08 from $4.02. The revisions suggest stronger expected operating performance and provide a near-term catalyst for WES. MarketBeat analyst estimate coverage

The firm lifted its Q2 2026 estimate to $0.90 from $0.87, Q3 2026 to $0.89 from $0.86, FY2027 to $3.76 from $3.71, and FY2028 to $4.08 from $4.02. The revisions suggest stronger expected operating performance and provide a near-term catalyst for WES. Positive Sentiment: WES was identified as an energy stock that could surpass second-quarter earnings expectations. This reinforces the possibility of an earnings beat, particularly as the company’s previous reported quarter exceeded consensus EPS and revenue estimates. 4 Energy Stocks That Could Surpass Q2 Earnings Estimates

This reinforces the possibility of an earnings beat, particularly as the company’s previous reported quarter exceeded consensus EPS and revenue estimates. Neutral Sentiment: The stock rose during the latest session but underperformed the broader market. The move indicates positive investor sentiment, though the relative lag suggests the advance was not driven by a major company-specific announcement. Here's Why Western Midstream Gained But Lagged the Market

The move indicates positive investor sentiment, though the relative lag suggests the advance was not driven by a major company-specific announcement. Negative Sentiment: A new shelf filing has refocused attention on WES’s valuation and potential financing plans. Shelf registrations can give a company flexibility to issue securities, but investors may also weigh the possibility of future dilution or additional leverage. The filing’s ultimate impact depends on whether securities are issued and on the terms. Western Midstream Partners Shelf Filing Puts Its Valuation Story Back In Focus

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP NYSE: WES is a midstream energy infrastructure company that owns, operates and develops an integrated network of crude oil, natural gas and produced water gathering, processing, transportation and storage assets in the United States. The partnership's primary offerings include pipeline transportation, fractionation services, natural gas liquids (NGL) logistics and produced water handling. Through its fee-based and commodity-based contracts, Western Midstream provides its customers with essential services that support efficient energy production and distribution.

The company's asset portfolio spans key onshore basins, including the Delaware Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado, and the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado.

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