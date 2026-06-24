WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives Average Rating of "Buy" from Analysts

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Buy" from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $334.5556.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WCC. DA Davidson assumed coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their price target on WESCO International from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays raised their target price on WESCO International from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on WESCO International from $352.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on WESCO International from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WCC

Insider Activity

In other WESCO International news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 4,445 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.21, for a total transaction of $1,614,468.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,035,823.78. This trade represents a 21.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Schulz sold 31,951 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.44, for a total value of $11,516,418.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 77,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,767,576.72. The trade was a 29.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,486 shares of company stock worth $51,846,641. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WESCO International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 907,473 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $248,303,000 after acquiring an additional 84,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $211,473,000 after acquiring an additional 14,739 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 686,630 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $145,222,000 after acquiring an additional 111,930 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 404,730 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $110,742,000 after acquiring an additional 31,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 364,502 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $89,172,000 after acquiring an additional 71,932 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WESCO International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $354.06 on Wednesday. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $181.80 and a twelve month high of $377.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.99.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 2.79%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. WESCO International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.000-17.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WESCO International will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. WESCO International's dividend payout ratio is presently 14.21%.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a leading global distributor of electrical, industrial, communications and utility products, serving a diverse customer base across maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and construction markets. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products ranging from power distribution and automation solutions to data communications, security systems and lighting controls. Through an extensive branch network, WESCO provides critical components and value‐added services that help organizations streamline operations and improve reliability in their facilities and infrastructure.

In addition to its broad product offering, WESCO delivers advanced supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to optimize inventory levels, reduce downtime and lower overall procurement costs.

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