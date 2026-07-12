WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Sunday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WCC. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on WESCO International from $352.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded WESCO International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on WESCO International from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, WESCO International has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $334.56.

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WESCO International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WCC traded up $6.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $335.59. 960,013 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,163. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $195.43 and a twelve month high of $377.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.54. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $350.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.49. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. WESCO International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.000-17.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 15.94 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 9,910 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.48, for a total value of $3,562,446.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,049,762.28. The trade was a 33.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.25, for a total transaction of $905,532.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,504,742.50. This trade represents a 7.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 144,486 shares of company stock valued at $51,846,641 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WESCO International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Point Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 4.5% during the second quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 771 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in WESCO International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in WESCO International by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 106 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the technology company's stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company's stock.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a leading global distributor of electrical, industrial, communications and utility products, serving a diverse customer base across maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and construction markets. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products ranging from power distribution and automation solutions to data communications, security systems and lighting controls. Through an extensive branch network, WESCO provides critical components and value‐added services that help organizations streamline operations and improve reliability in their facilities and infrastructure.

In addition to its broad product offering, WESCO delivers advanced supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to optimize inventory levels, reduce downtime and lower overall procurement costs.

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