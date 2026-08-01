West Fraser Timber Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

West Fraser Timber NYSE: WFG reported second-quarter 2026 sales of approximately $1.4 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $59 million, supported by improved lumber and European pricing, higher shipment volumes and positive contributions from its core operating segments.

Chief Financial Officer Chris Virostek said the quarterly EBITDA result included a $13 million favorable softwood lumber duty adjustment and represented an adjusted EBITDA margin of about 4%. The company reported sales of roughly $1.3 billion and adjusted EBITDA of negative $66 million in the first quarter, though that prior-quarter figure included a $114 million non-cash duty adjustment related to prior periods. Excluding duty adjustments, Virostek said underlying consolidated performance was stable sequentially.

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Lumber gains offset by seasonal and cost pressures

The lumber segment generated $41 million in adjusted EBITDA during the second quarter, compared with reported adjusted EBITDA of negative $84 million in the first quarter. Excluding the first-quarter duty adjustment, the segment posted a modest sequential improvement, according to Virostek.

The company cited higher mill net realizations and shipment volumes as contributors. Canadian spruce-pine-fir shipments increased 18% from the first quarter, aided by the mid-March restart of the Blue Ridge, Alberta, facility. Southern yellow pine shipments rose 5%, despite transportation shortages in the U.S. South.

President and CEO Sean McLaren said West Fraser produced about the same amount of southern yellow pine in the first half as it did a year earlier despite operating one fewer mill. He attributed that performance to productivity gains and continued optimization of the company’s U.S. lumber portfolio.

McLaren also said production at the company’s new Henderson mill more than doubled in the second quarter from the first quarter and was regularly exceeding production levels at the former mill. West Fraser expects additional production gains and lower unit costs as the facility continues to ramp through the rest of 2026.

Lumber results were partly affected by the seasonal timing of Canadian logging costs during spring breakup and inventory valuation adjustments tied to quarter-end pricing. Looking ahead, McLaren said Canadian lumber supply has been shrinking, which the company expects will limit pressure on fiber inputs. He also noted that duty rates are expected to decline following the AR7 review when the new rates take effect later this year.

Engineered wood and Europe post positive EBITDA

West Fraser’s North America engineered wood products segment generated $13 million in adjusted EBITDA, compared with $11 million in the first quarter. North American OSB results were driven primarily by pricing dynamics, while controllable costs were largely consistent with the prior quarter despite resin inflation, Virostek said.

The company completed the closure of its High Level, Alberta, OSB mill during the quarter, finishing the wind-down on time and under budget. McLaren said the move better aligns the production footprint with customer demand and should improve operational efficiency. He added that the company has yet to realize the full benefit of reallocating products previously made at High Level to other mills.

West Fraser’s European operations generated $13 million in adjusted EBITDA, up from $10 million in the first quarter, as higher demand supported stronger pricing and volumes. The company said it managed higher resin and freight expenses through pricing actions, procurement and operating discipline.

McLaren said the European business delivered its strongest first-half performance since 2023. He added that the company sees longer-term support for wood-based construction in Europe, including rising adoption of timber-frame building in the United Kingdom.

Transportation, resin and tariff risks remain in focus

Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing Matt Tobin described transportation conditions as a “multilayered challenge.” Trucking-company bankruptcies reduced available capacity beginning in the fourth quarter, while higher fuel prices and seasonal demand from produce shipments added pressure in the U.S. South. Tobin said conditions have eased recently as seasonal demand moderated and railroads moved more product, although geopolitical pressures and fuel costs could keep transportation markets tight.

Virostek said freight and resin costs increased during the first half. The company estimated that resin and wax costs rose by $13 million sequentially in the second quarter across North American and European engineered wood operations. West Fraser estimates a $10-per-barrel change in crude oil prices affects annual resin and wax costs by roughly $15 million.

Outbound transportation costs are largely passed through to customers, Virostek said, while lower fiber costs, particularly in the U.S. South, offset much of the resin and wax cost increase.

The company is also assessing potential effects from announced 50% tariffs under Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930. Year to date, approximately 3% of West Fraser’s Canadian plywood shipments and 20% of its LVL shipments were exported to the United States. About half of the company’s MDF shipments go to the U.S., but those shipments are not directly subject to the tariffs, Virostek said.

Cash flow reduces debt as company preserves flexibility

West Fraser generated $192 million of cash from operations during the quarter as seasonal working-capital investment began to reverse. The company repaid $148 million of operating borrowings and reduced net debt by $140 million.

It ended the quarter with $55 million drawn on its $1 billion revolver, a net debt-to-capital ratio of 5%, and approximately $1 billion in liquidity. The company did not repurchase shares in the second quarter, saying it chose to preserve financial flexibility during the current phase of the cycle.

Management maintained its shipment guidance for major products and its 2026 capital expenditure range of $300 million to $350 million. McLaren said West Fraser’s principal project under construction is the Bemidji asset re-life project, which is expected to begin ramping early next year.

The company said all of its facilities remained safe and had not experienced wildfire-related operational impacts as it monitored conditions in British Columbia and Alberta.

About West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. NYSE: WFG is a leading North American diversified wood products company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. The company operates a broad portfolio of manufacturing facilities that produce lumber, engineered wood products such as laminated veneer lumber (LVL), oriented strand board (OSB) and plywood, as well as medium density fibreboard (MDF), particleboard, pulp and paper. West Fraser's integrated production model spans harvesting, milling and finishing, allowing it to serve a wide range of residential, commercial and industrial construction markets.

Founded in 1955 as West Fraser Mills, the company has grown through both organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest lumber producers in the world.

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