West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Buy" by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $340.0909.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock.

Get WST alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Report on West Pharmaceutical Services

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,817 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $859,748.40. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 16,828 shares in the company, valued at $5,135,905.60. This trade represents a 14.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Chad Winters sold 896 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $269,400.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,920.41. This represents a 37.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bayban bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of WST stock opened at $330.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company's 50 day moving average price is $300.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.97. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52 week low of $206.80 and a 52 week high of $336.82.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.45. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $844.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $779.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.750 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.120 EPS. On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc is a global developer and manufacturer of components, systems and services that enable the containment and delivery of injectable drugs. The company focuses on high-quality packaging and delivery solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, producing primary drug packaging components and specialized drug delivery devices used for vaccines, biologics and other injectable therapies. West is known for its elastomeric closures, seals and polymer components that maintain sterility and compatibility with sensitive drug formulations.

In addition to component manufacturing, West provides engineered delivery systems and support services across the product lifecycle.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider West Pharmaceutical Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and West Pharmaceutical Services wasn't on the list.

While West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here