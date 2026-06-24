West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Hits New 1-Year High - What's Next?

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $345.28 and last traded at $345.3490, with a volume of 19890 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $336.39.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WST shares. Weiss Ratings raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $340.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WST

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 2.6%

The company's 50 day moving average price is $308.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $844.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $779.67 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm's revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.750 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.120 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, CAO Chad Winters sold 896 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $269,400.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,920.41. The trade was a 37.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $859,748.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 16,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,135,905.60. The trade was a 14.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,271,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $715,884,000 after purchasing an additional 68,330 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,850,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $784,259,000 after acquiring an additional 79,481 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,869,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $512,250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,962 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,561,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $429,733,000 after purchasing an additional 585,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,531,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $421,476,000 after purchasing an additional 53,229 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc is a global developer and manufacturer of components, systems and services that enable the containment and delivery of injectable drugs. The company focuses on high-quality packaging and delivery solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, producing primary drug packaging components and specialized drug delivery devices used for vaccines, biologics and other injectable therapies. West is known for its elastomeric closures, seals and polymer components that maintain sterility and compatibility with sensitive drug formulations.

In addition to component manufacturing, West provides engineered delivery systems and support services across the product lifecycle.

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