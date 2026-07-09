Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 16th. Analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation to announce earnings of $2.33 per share and revenue of $980.5290 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.74. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $78.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.98 and a 200-day moving average of $81.53. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $65.82 and a one year high of $97.23.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Western Alliance Bancorporation's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WAL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ben Mucha sold 5,946 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $481,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $282,285. This trade represents a 63.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.68% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Western Alliance Bancorporation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,746,867 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $735,350,000 after purchasing an additional 777,369 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,450,408 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $542,286,000 after purchasing an additional 470,492 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,016,027 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $521,710,000 after buying an additional 197,854 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,777,461 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $317,574,000 after buying an additional 102,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,288,233 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $198,436,000 after buying an additional 36,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company's stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Through its principal subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank, the company provides a range of banking services to commercial clients, entrepreneurs and real estate developers. As one of the largest regional banks in the western United States, it focuses on relationship-driven banking solutions tailored to niche industries and growing businesses.

The company's core offerings include deposit products, treasury management and a variety of lending services.

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